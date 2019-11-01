FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Baptist Temple will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Sunday morning.
In an interview in October, Pastor Bill Monroe was quick to credit the staff of the church and its worshipers for the church's success.
"The church has been blessed to the Lord," Monroe said. "We've had many people here that they work very hard for the Lord's work."
He said God had blessed the church with a wonderful team of people.
"I've had a wonderful staff," Monroe said. "Many different people through the years have served. We have so many members here that have been with us here for 50 years, 48 years, 45 years. It really is not just my efforts. It's the efforts of hundreds of people."
The church's current state, with a school, a TV broadcast, and a large site on South Irby Street, was kind of a dream when he came to the area from Indianapolis.
It must have seemed a long way off when the first services were held in November of 1969.
Back then, the services were held at a location on the grounds of the Florence Regional Airport.
"There as an old theater building — it was used by the Little Theater organization here in town to put on plays — out at the airport," Monroe said.
The theater building was created when the airport served as a military base during World War II.
The Little Theater took control when the base shut down.
In the mid-1960s, the Little Theater built its own place on Cashua Drive.
Monroe rented the vacant building when he came to town.
"It was a little red asbestos covered building," Monroe said of the church's first home. "We met there for about two years when the church first started."
The first church service had 18 people attending.
Monroe said the building wasn't in the best shape but was all the church could find.
Eventually, the church purchased the land upon which it currently sits. Since then, there have been 12 building programs.
Monroe said he didn't have a record of a cumulative total of the amount invested in building the church. He said the church now had 52 acres of land and over 200,000 square feet of buildings.
"All of it is paid for," Monroe said.
Now, the church averages 1,500 people for a worship service.
Monroe said that a couple of years ago, he had baptized the fourth generation of a family. The second generation was the first, then his father, then the son's child, and then the son's grandchild was last.
"That's very rewarding rewarding," Monroe said.
Monroe said he had faith that the church would remain in Florence but he didn't think he would be its pastor in Florence.
"Honestly, I didn't think I'd probably make it this long," Monroe continued. "I always just said I'll go as long as I can and as long as the Lord gives me health but I don't think in past days when I was much younger that I would make it to this point."
The celebration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
A 50th anniversary celebration is also scheduled for Saturday at the Florence Center.
