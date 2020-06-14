FLORENCE, S.C. − Where some people might see an eyesore, the Florence Dope Art Initiative saw a canvas in need of art − and the initiative is making it happen with the blessing of the property owner and city officials.
"I've been painting for 12 years now, first time doing a mural, and I'm loving the results so far," Narzhio The Artist said Wednesday as he worked on a story-and-a-half tall mural of George Floyd on the side of an old motel on East Palmetto Street.
Armed with a ladder, a house-painting brush and a collection of large containers of paint, he worked the wall as his canvas while passing motorists honked encouragement and the occasional person pulled off the road to watch and talk.
"Lots of people have been stopping by, giving me recognition," he said. "I didn't expect this when I started."
Narzhio's Floyd, done in right colors, stares at traffic as it passes on East Palmetto.
"Get everyone's attention, as many people as possible," he said. "The reason I'm doing so many bold, bright colors is as you drive by, it's going to catch eyes."
The white square he painted on the bricks upon which he painted Floyd is his space that shares the wall with another mural.
Other murals dot the old motel complex, painted by other artists anxious to make the building a little brighter and less blighted.
"Just this one area right here. Just this area is making a statement, is demanding attention and couldn't ask for anything more," Narzhio said.
The first building to be painted, the old motel, wasn't the first building planned. That was elsewhere in east Florence, but that building was torn down before it could be painted, said Darian Bethea, an organizer with the initiative.
Bethea said that after that building was torn down, he asked about the old motel, got the owner's permission and the city's blessing.
Then all he had to do was round up and organize the artists − many and varied artists.
The emphasis there, he said, is on organize. Each artist who paints on the building is invited to do so.
"The point is for it to represent different mindsets," Bethea said. "There are so many different artists, different nationalities, different viewpoints in what they want to bring."
So far they've brought murals that include, among others, the late Florence civic leaders and activists Fredie Jolley and Ed Robinson, a couple kissing through their COVID-19 masks and a symbolic tree.
"A lot of artists, there's no place for them downtown," Bethea said of the museum and galleries in downtown Florence, the birthplace of artist William H. Johnson. "We have so many artists."
Work on the project is just getting back in gear following the shutdown for the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the project moving again, Bethea said organizers will face other challenges, like how to tie everything together into a cohesive piece of art when all is said and done.
Once the painting is done, Bethea said the initiative has gardeners standing by to come in and clean up the weeds that have overgrown parts of the property.
"Tidy the mess up, prove the point that everything doesn't have to be destroyed," Bethea said of making large, public art and taking it into neighborhoods. "Maybe we can do other areas of the city that have been eyesores.
"If you want to talk about people working together and coming together to do stuff, you're looking at it right here," Bethea said.
