FLORENCE, S.C. – The victim of a domestic/arson incident in east Florence Oct. 1 has died at an Augusta burn center.
Bridget Tingen, 46, of Florence, was injured in the fire on Sammy's Lane in Florence, according to a release from Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Allen Oliver Bryant III, 45, of 2845 Sammy’s Lane, was arrested two days after the fire and charged with attempted murder and arson, first degree.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office said the victim and Bryant had earlier been involved in a verbal altercation after which Bryant intentionally set fire to the house knowing that the victim was inside.
At one point after the fire started the victim escaped and Bryant threw the victim back inside before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.
Bryant remains in the Florence County detention center, without bond, on the original charges.
