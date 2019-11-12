FLORENCE , S.C. — The city of Florence has named its two members to the third capital project sales tax committee.
The council voted in a special meeting Monday afternoon to appoint Ron Jebaily and Frank C. Swaggard to the committee.
Both Jebaily and Swaggard are close to current members of the city council.
Jebaily is an elder brother of Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily. He is also the founder of the Jebaily Law Firm at which both brothers are employed.
Ron Jebaily has also served as president of the Florence County Mental Health Association, a former chair of the Florence Symphony Orchestra Board, a term of four years on the South Carolina Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and six years as chair of the Florence Housing Authority board. He is a member of Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence.
Swaggard is a lawyer at the Wukela Law Firm, which was founded by Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela’s father, Steve. The elder and younger Wukelas both work at the firm.
Swaggard, a Florence native, is a graduate of the University of South Carolina — 2006 with a B.A. in political science — and the Charleston School of Law. He returned to Florence following a term as a JAG officer at the Charleston Navy base and working as the finance director of the state superintendent of education campaign of Democrat Frank Holleman in 2010.
Holleman, a former deputy education secretary under Bill Clinton, was defeated in the general election by Republican Mick Zias.
Zias elected not to run again in 2014. The person elected to replace him was Republican Molly Spearman. Spearman was reelected in 2018.
Zias now serves as deputy education secretary under Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton’s wife, Hillary, in the 2016 presidential election.
Jebaily and Swaggard are joined on the committee by Scotty Campbell, William Kelley and Raleigh Ward. Those three were appointed by the Florence County Council on Oct. 17.
A resolution approving the creation of the six-member committee was approved by the Florence County Council on Oct. 17.
By law, three members of the commission are appointed by the county council, and the remaining three members are appointed by the municipalities within the county based on population.
This means the city of Florence is able to appoint two members and the remaining eight municipalities — Timmonsville, Quinby, Olanta, Scranton, Coward, Lake City, Johnsonville, and Pamplico — would appoint the remaining person as a group.
The capital project sales tax is also known colloquially as a penny tax because it charges 1% of a purchase and 1% of $1 is a penny.
Florence County has had two such taxes: CPST I, which is geared to improve six roads in the county, and CPST II, which includes several hundred projects.
CPST I was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006. CPST II became effective on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.