FLORENCE, S.C. — The final Florence After Five of the season will be Friday and feature the band Chocolate Chip and Company from Myrtle Beach along with the city's annual Zombie Walk to benefit House of Hope.
Chocolate Chip and Company plays a variety — Motown, R&B, soul, rock & roll, beach music and more.
The zombies will invade around 7 p.m. and a flash-mob-style dance routine will follow. People who want to participate in the Zombie Walk should be at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library at 5 p.m. on Friday. All proceeds from the Zombie Walk will go to House of Hope.
The Kids Zone at the event will feature a pumpkin patch with Halloween-themed games, crafts and a children’s costume contest at 7 p.m.
Food will be available for sale from a variety of food vendors including Victors, Wholly Smokin', Rita’s, Big Stan’s, Erika’s, Local Motive, Edible Arrangements, Sweet Tooth, Low Country Kettle Corn, and Fatz Café.
The featured craft beers will be from Stone Brewing along with Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, Wine-O-Rita drinks and soft drinks from Pepsi.
Florence After Five is held downtown in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.
The event is held the final Friday of the month, April through October. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and the band takes the stage at 6 p.m. with the entertainment continuing until 8:30 p.m. The downtown entertainment doesn’t stop at 8:30, though. After the conclusion of Florence After Five there are after parties at the downtown restaurants.
The Spazmatics will appear at the Renaissance Dining Courtyard, Jazz on Dargan will feature the music of Margret Knight & Friends and Currie Wayne will perform at Local Motive.
Admission to Florence After Five is free. The event is sponsored by Downtown Development, Victor’s, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, Stone Brewing, Carolina Bank and featured monthly sponsor Geico Insurance.
(0) comments
