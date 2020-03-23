LAKE CITY, S.C. — Terrell Fleming will be the principal at Ronald E. McNair Junior High School for the 2020-2021 school year, Florence County School District Three Superintendent Laura Hickson announced Monday.
Ronald E McNair Junior High School is a school of digital communication and leadership.
“I am honored to have this opportunity to work with the great staff of Ronald E. McNair,” Fleming said in a news release. “I am committed to creating an environment where all members of our community are inspired to contribute to the academic and social growth of every student.”
Fleming has served as the assistant principal at Main Street Elementary School since 2017. Before becoming a school administrator, Fleming was a math teacher at Lake City High School and was the head varsity football coach. In five seasons, through 2018, his record was 26-27.
He also was a math teacher in Florence One Schools, where he was named South Florence High School’s Teacher of the Year in 2011-2012. He also taught math in Anderson School District Five.
Based on the feedback from the interview committee, Mr. Fleming was able to convey that he illustrates the beliefs and behaviors the stakeholders — staff, parents, community members and students — of Ronald E. McNair Junior High value,” Hickson said.
“Mr. Fleming has a strong academic and work background that will enable him to serve as an instructional leader. His time in Florence School District 3 has proven that he can build strong team that will continue to build and lead REMJH on a road of continuous improvement, transformation and success.”
Fleming earned a Bachelor’s in Education from Clemson University and earned AP calculus certification from Francis Marion University. He earned a Master of Sports Science Degree Sports Management from The United States Sports Academy and an Education Specialist degree in Principalship at Arkansas State University.
