FLORENCE, S.C. — City Judge Debra Jackson presided over Florence’s first session of homeless court Thursday afternoon at the Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter.
Jackson said it was a privilege to preside over the first session.
“I feel very honored to participate in the homeless court for Florence,” Jackson said. “I feel very honored and very privileged to work with the many people who’ve been involved in making this happen.”
Jackson added that the homeless court would be held once a month at the shelter. The shelter, she said, is a better location to serve homeless people because it can be difficult for them to make their way to the City Center.
“We saw a need for something different than the system that’s usually in place now,” she said before the session of court began. “We observed basically a revolving-door situation at the Florence County Detention Center, where some of our homeless population would come to court for petty charges repeatedly.”
The city, she said, saw the need to stop the revolving door and get those within it the services they need to move into a better situation.
In order for a person to qualify for the homeless court program, a person who has been charged with a misdemeanor must be referred to the program by a local service provider.
Jackson listed the House of Hope, the other community shelters, any alcohol and drug abuse center or a mental health center as examples.
“Any service provider can submit an application to Solicitor E.L. ‘Ed’ Clements III at the solicitor’s office on behalf of the person,” Jackson said.
Clements is the solicitor for the state’s 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Florence and Marion counties.
Clements, Jackson continued, will review the application and make a determination if the person is a good candidate for the homeless court.
If Clements approves, the person’s name is removed from the criminal docket and placed on the homeless court docket.
The homeless court itself is divided into three phases: an introduction, a status hearing and a graduation.
At the introductory hearing, the service provider introduces the person, explains the charges the person faces and what the person’s needs are.
Jackson listed alcohol and drug abuse, mental health problems and grief sharing as examples of needs.
The status hearing determines whether the person is complying with his or her treatment needs.
The graduation occurs when the person completes thetreatment. At that point, the public defender — provided by the program to the person — will make a motion to dismiss or reduce the charges depending on the circumstances.
The solicitor’s office would then not oppose the motion.
Jackson has been a judge in the city’s court system for 10 years.
The South Carolina Supreme Court ordered the creation of the court in the city’s municipal court system on Monday, Sept. 16.
The Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter is operated by the House of Hope. It opened on Oct. 16, 2016. It provides temporary housing for 40 individuals in need. The shelter includes kitchen and dining facilities as well as space for limited counseling and job search services.
Courtney McGinnis Graham was a community activist who advocated for the homeless. She died suddenly in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.