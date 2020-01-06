FLORENCE, S.C. – The family of first responders came together once again to pay their respects to a fallen brother Monday evening.
At 12:25 p.m. Monday, Florence County Fire Services Coordinator S.K. "Sam" Brockington Jr. sent an email asking the fire departments of the county to prepare a salute for the body of Florence Regional Airport Public Safety Officer Jackson Winkeler as it passed by the airport on its way from Charleston to Latta.
Winkeler, 26, served as a firefighter with the Latta Fire Department. Latta is located in neighboring Dillon County. He was killed on Sunday during a traffic stop at the airport. Winkeler's body was transported to Charleston for an autopsy on Monday, then transported to Latta.
Shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, fire trucks from two fire departments – West Florence and Lake City – were already at the airport to prepare.
Firefighters from Sardis-Timmonsville arrived shortly after 4 p.m. Then came firefighters from Johnsonville, Windy Hill, South Lynches, Hannah-Salem-Friendfield and Howe Springs.
The city of Florence's fire department arrived later.
Not many of the firefighters present on Monday seemed to know Jackson Winkeler – some said they knew of him – but all agreed it was important to show respect for another fallen first responder.
At least two firefighters mentioned saluting at similar processions for the bodies of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff's Investigator Farrah Turner in October of 2018.
The same two departments – Howe Springs and Windy Hill – hoisted a giant American flag as they did for Carraway and Turner.
The flag was hoisted shortly after 5:30 p.m. just past the entrance to the airport at the start of a line of fire trucks from each of the county's departments.
The airport's fire services stationed their trucks closer to the entrance of the airport.
Others started to arrive just as the American flag went up.
Carlene Martin was also a member of the first responder family. She said her father was a state highway patrol who was shot in the line of duty, and her son serves as a volunteer firefighter in Darlington County. Her son also previously worked for West Florence and the city of Florence fire departments.
"It's a brotherhood," Martin said. "We're just showing our respects."
Winkeler's death, Martin added, was a senseless act that did not have to happen.
Debra Murray was another member of the first responder family. She previously served as a dispatcher for Lake City and Florence County.
She said she saw the firetrucks lining up along the frontage road at the airport and just had to stop.
"I just had to stop," Murray said. "It's a family thing."
Winkeler's death, she said, was personal.
"It touches the heart just to see the community come together to honor our brother," she said.
Murray added Winkeler's death was really senseless.
Her father is also a Marine.
Shortly after 7 p.m., several Florence County Sheriff's Office vehicles parked in the divider of East Palmetto Street to salute Winkeler as he passed by.
The escort from Charleston include officers from several agencies.
One person who was observing noticed officers in vehicles from Dillon County, Florence County, Marion County and the Florence Police Department. A helicopter was following the procession as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.