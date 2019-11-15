FLORENCE, S.C. — Soup, cornbread and dessert were the focus of activity Friday afternoon at the Palmetto Street branch of First Reliance Bank.
The branch hosted its yearly fundraiser for local nonprofit groups by offering employee-made soups and desserts for $7 in the lobby.
Proceeds will to the Naomi Project and the Foster Closet. On average, the bank raises $700 in donations with this event.
First Reliance was formed in 1999 by Rick Saunders, his brother Paul Saunders, and their colleague Dale Porter. The first branch was in Florence, and the bank has since expanded to the rest of the Palmetto State and the Piedmont Triad and Charlotte areas of neighboring North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.