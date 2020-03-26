FLORENCE, S.C. — First Reliance Bank on Thursday announced a partnership with Florence One Schools to offer $100,000 in housing grants to eligible teachers and educators.
Up to 13 $7,500 grants will be given through the Hometown Heroes program.
Rick Saunders, president and CEO of First Reliance Bank, said the bank has been partners with Florence One Schools for a while; however, it decided to expand that partnership to see what could be done to help retain the very best and recruit the very best for Florence.
“We believe at First Reliance Bank that homeownership is essential — it’s necessary,” Saunders said. “It creates stability in the community. It certainly creates stability in the workforce, and it’s also an amazing opportunity to attract people.”
The grants will be a contribution toward a down payment on a home. The agreement began March 16 and will end on March 16, 2021. All applications must be submitted by Sept. 13.
Superintendent Richard O’Malley said the partnership will be a tremendous asset for the district to retain and attract teachers from across the state, especially now when people can take a look at all that is going on in the district and what it is doing for its employees.
“I think it really shows and illustrates First Reliance Bank’s commitment to our school district and our community of Florence,” O’Malley said.
Chief personnel officer Nathaniel Marshall said these grants will give Florence One a different edge to provide support for its educators.
“We have amazing teachers that are in the district,” Marshall said. “And of course we want them to stay, and by being able to put down roots, they’re actually going to stay within the district and not move to other locations. So, it’s an amazing opportunity that we have in Florence One.”
Porter Stewart, chairman of the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees, thanked First Reliance Bank for its innovative thinking in starting the partnership.
The Hometown Heroes program was started at First Reliance Bank to offer specialized banking for people who serve the community.
“There are a handful of professions out there that have a direct influence on people, a generational impact,” Saunders said. “Sometimes, we recognize that and thought it was important enough that we get involved with helping people who really made a difference, who sacrificed themselves and their careers to make real differences.”
Saunders said teachers are the foundation.
“They’re the ones that set the precedents for the next generation of fathers and mothers and senior leaders and state leaders and national leaders, and it’s often career that’s undervalued and not talked about often enough,” Saunders said.
