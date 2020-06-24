FLORENCE, S.C. – First Reliance Bank is partnering with MUSC Health-Florence Division, in conjunction with MUSC’s Office of External Affairs, to donate 26 Apple iPads to its hospitals – MUSC Health-Florence Medical Centerand MUSC Health-Marion Medical Center.
On Wednesday, three executives − Vance Reynolds, the chief executive officer of MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center; Rick Saunders, the CEO and president of First Reliance; and Tom Ewart, First Reliance Bank Market President − addressed the importance of these iPads for both the physicians and patients during a news conference at the hospital. Dr. Rami Zebian, the chief medical officer of MUSC Health-Florence Division, presented a live demonstration of how these devices are being used in MUSC Health medical centers and spoke about the importance of these iPads in keeping patients connected to their families.
This technology allows physicians to quickly and easily share information with patients and other health providers, according to a news release from First Reliance Bank. Additionally, the devices will play a crucial role in keeping patients connected with their loved ones as they are being cared for and also provide the compassion and social support needed to get well.
“MUSC Health-Florence Division has established an innovative partnership with First Reliance Bank using technology to help patients and health providers,” Reynolds said. “This partnership will greatly improve the patient experience and benefit providers in caring for patients and their families.”
Reynolds said First Reliance is making it possible for patients to be connected to loved ones and doctors.
Zebian said the patient experience is very important to the hospital. He said they always invited families to be a part of the team, but when COVID-19 hit, that changed things.
The hospital restricted visitation, and that impacted the families’ ability to stay connected with their loved ones in the hospital.
With the generous donation of First Reliance Bank, Zebian said they are able to connect the families with patients through iPads and physicians from different facilities with each other. He said the iPads also help with research. They can reach out to research teams at MUSC. He connected with the research coordinator at MUSC Charleston during the meeting.
Ewart said people who are sick need compassion and care. It is the health care professionals who provide the care, but it is the families and friends who provide the emotional support, he said. Ewart said it is hard to imagine not having your family there when you are sick. He said seeing and hearing loved ones gives them the emotional support they need.
Zebian said emotional support goes a long way in helping the sick recover.
“I always tell them (family members) I don’t know if your loved one can hear you or not, but sit and talk with them and let them know you are here, because no one wants to be alone,” Zebian said.
He said we are entering a new normal, and that things are changing. He said change is not always bad. Change can be good. He said we have to change everything we are doing right now for the health of our patients, our families and our communities. He said this is now their top priority.
Saunders said, “With the guidance of our board member, Robby Hill, we saw an opportunity to fulfill the gap in communication between patients and their families by providing iPad’s to the MUSC Health network for emotional and social support. As a community bank, we are chartered to serve the communities that we operate in with quality banking service and philanthropical support from the profits we receive. First Reliance Bank takes that charge seriously and leads by example, such as this effort to support our Health Care Partners at MUSC Health-Florence.”
