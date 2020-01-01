First baby at MUSC-Florence

Monesha Cade welcomed her baby girl, Za’Niyah, into the world on New Year’s Day at MUSC – Florence Medical Center.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON/MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Born at 3:14 a.m., Za’Niyah Conley was the first baby to arrive in 2020 at MUSC–Florence Medical Center.

Za’Niyah is the daughter of Monesha Cade. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth.

She has one sibling, Zadence Conley, who is 14 months old.

“I am excited,” Cade said as she cradled her little girl in her arms.

Cade said she arrived at MUSC–Florence Medical Center about 11:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to await her baby’s arrival. At the time, she said, it never occurred to her that she might have the hospital’s New Year baby.

She knew in advance that her second child would be a girl. She said her daughter is already a good baby and sleeps a lot.

Cade, a former basketball player at South Florence High School, said she hopes her daughter will one day play sports.

