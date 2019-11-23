QUINBY, S.C. -- Windy Hill and Florence firefighters Saturday afternoon extinguished a stove fire in a northern Florence County mobile home.
Firefighters were able to limit fire damage at 2836 West Black Creek Road to the stove top.
Firefighters rescued the resident's dog from the smoke-filled mobile home.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze and Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung said the resident would be able to return once the smoke had been ventilated.
