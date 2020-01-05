FLORENCE, S.C. – Firefighters from three departments either fought a scrapyard fire Sunday evening or supported a department at the scene.
West Florence firefighters, already engaged in fighting a fire on Fairfield Circle that injured two firefighters, were dispatched at approximately 6 p.m. to 1401 Pecan Street to a recycling yard fire.
Residents in the neighborhood reported at least one explosion to Florence County Communications.
Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters were dispatched to stand by to cover West Florence’s headquarters station while Windy Hill firefighters responded to the blaze with a tanker to help shuttle water.
West Florence Fire Marshal Dwight Mobley said that department's game plan for this fire was to surround and drown it and to not put firefighters at risk. The area burning, he said, was separated from the majority of the scrapyard and was predominantly metal.
The business was closed when the fire broke out, he said, and that will be investigated Monday.
Mobley said the decision to shuttle water for some of the effort was predicated on two previous fires at the scrapyard where firefighting efforts caused water pressure problems at neighboring businesses – one of which is a restaurant.
Firefighters opened a second line of attack using a ladder truck in a parking lot of a neighboring warehouse that fed off a hydrant that was on a different water line.
The scrapyard last burned, twice, in the spring of 2018.
