FLORENCE, S.C. -- A west Florence home was heavily damaged by fire Saturday night.
West Florence firefighters responded to 2941 Boxwood Avenue home after 6 p.m. and arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the carport area of the home, said Dustin Fails, assistant fire chief.
West Florence responded three engines and a tanker to the fire while Florence Fire Department responded an engine company and Sardis-Timmonsville firefighters responded to stand by for West Florence should the department have received another call, Fails said.
The residents were able to escape the home and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
While firefighters were able to limit fire damage to the carport area of the home the remainder of the building suffered smoke and heat damage, Fails said.
The cause of the fire is not suspicious, Fails said.
