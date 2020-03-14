FLORENCE, S.C. — Filing begins at noon on Monday for candidates for several positions in Florence County.
Filing will remain open until noon on Friday, March 30.
Those positions include United States Senate and House of Representatives, state Senate and House of Representatives, four seats on the Florence County Council, three seats on the Florence City Council, Florence County sheriff, and several other countywide offices.
United States Senate
The Senate seat up for election is the one held by Republican Lindsey Graham.
A senator serves for a term of six years.
A person wishing to file for Senate must file at the South Carolina Election Commission office at 1122 Lady Street, Suite 500, in Columbia.
However, many candidates have filed financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission. These include Graham, Democrat Jaime Harrison, Republicans Joseph Reynolds, Michael LaPierre, Dwayne "Duke" Buckner, and Mark Sloan, Democrat Matthew Knights, Republicans Johnny Garcia and Peggy Kandies, Democrat William Stone, and Republican Carey Wilson.
Graham and Harrison are by far the biggest fundraisers in the campaign. So far, Graham has raised $16.866 million in his bid for reelection. Harrison has raised $7.624 million. No other candidate has raised more than Reynolds' $58,167.64.
Graham has already made a campaign stop in Florence during the campaign. Harrison has appeared at events in Dillon and Hartsville.
All candidates planning as Republicans or Democrats must pay a filing fee. That filing fee is determined by the salary of the office a candidate seeks. The commission takes the salary and multiplies it by 1%, or 0.01, and then multiplies the result by the term of office.
For example, the filing fee for United States Senate is $10,440. As determined by multiplying the salary of $174,000 by 0.01 and then multiplying the result by six.
United States House of Representatives
Florence County is represented by two congressmen, Republican Tom Rice and Democrat Jim Clyburn.
Rice represents Congressional District 7, which includes all of the county except 10 precincts in southern Florence County.
The 10 precincts are among the large swath of land encompassed by Congressional District 6, which is represented by Clyburn.
All House of Representatives seats are elected every two years.
A person wishing to file for Congress must file at the South Carolina Election Commission office at 1122 Lady Street, Suite 500, in Columbia.
Three candidates have filed disclosures with the Federal Election Commission for the Congressional District 7 seat including Rice, Democrat Melissa Watson and Republican Dewon Huggins.
Rice has raised $1.022 million in his bid for reelection.
Neither Watson nor Huggins has indicated any fundraising with the Federal Election Commission.
The filing fee for the United States House of Representatives is $3,480 ($174,000 X 0.01 X 2).
State Senate
The Senate seats up for election in Florence County to four year terms are Senate District 31, which is held by Republican Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., Senate District 30, which is held by Democrat Kent Williams, Senate District 32, which is held by Democrat Ronnie Sabb, and Senate District 36, which is held by Democrat Kevin Johnson.
No one other than the current seat holders has filed campaign disclosures in Senate District 30, 31, 32, or 36.
A person wishing to file for the state Senate or the state House of Representatives may do so at the state election commission (1122 Lady Street, Suite 500, in Columbia) or at his or her county board of elections.
The Florence County Board of Elections is at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence.
People filing must reside in the districts they intend to represent when they file.
The filing fee is $416.
State of House of Representatives
Florence County is represented by 10 members of the South Carolina House of Representatives.
They are House District 59 represented by Democrat Terry Alexander, House District 60 represented by Republican Phillip Lowe, House District 61 represented by Democrat Roger Kirby, House District 63 represented by Republican Jay Jordan, and House District 62 represented by Democrat Robert Williams.
Like their federal counterparts, the House members are elected every two years.
No person other than the current representatives has filed disclosures with the state elections commission.
The filing fee for the offices is $208.
Florence County Council
There are four seats up for election to four-year terms on the Florence County Council: Districts 2, 4, 5, and 9. Those are currently held by Republican Roger Poston, Democrat Mitchell Kirby, Republican Kent Caudle, and Republican Willard Dorriety.
One other person, Jerry W. Yarborough, has filed disclosures with the state ethics commission. He appears to be running for Council District 4.
The filing fee for the county council positions is $670.84.
Florence County sheriff
Filing to replace Kenney Boone on a permanent will also begin on Monday.
Four people, Republicans T.J. Joye and Glen Kirby and Democrats Darrin Yarborough and Frizell Moore, have filed campaign disclosures with the state ethics commission.
The filing fee for the position is $4,208.04.
Other Florence County offices
Other Florence County offices that filing opens for on Monday are clerk of court, coroner, and treasurer.
Florence City Council
There are three seats on the Florence City Council that filing will open for on Monday: the mayor and two at-large seats.
Two people, Democrats George Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin, have announced mayoral campaigns. Several people have announced campaigns for the two at-large seats.
When is the primary?
The Democratic and Republican primaries will be held on June 9 with run-offs, if necessary, to follow two weeks later.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
Other races including president and several school board seats will also be on that ballot.
