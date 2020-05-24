FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County local FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) Board will receive two award amounts of federal funds through the CARES Act and Phase 37.
The CARES Act will provide $57,710.00 and Phase 37 will provide $40,478.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Florence County. This funding is designed for nonprofit agencies only.
Individuals are not eligible to receive this funding.
The local FEMA board, made up of local volunteers, will determine how the funds awarded to Florence County are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter agencies in the area.
Under terms of the grant from the National FEMA Board, local government or private voluntary organizations must be nonprofit, have a proper accounting system, practice nondiscrimination and demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs to be eligible to receive funds. Private voluntary organizations also must have a voluntary board to qualify.
To receive funds, qualifying organizations must apply by June 5. Contact United Way of Florence County for an application form at 843-662-2407.
