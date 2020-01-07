FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2019-20 Fellows in Education members visited the Tiger Pride Tuesday morning at Williams Middle School.
The Fellows in Education program is a partnership between Florence One Schools, The School Foundation and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. Individuals are invited to participate in the program and tour one school a month to get a firsthand look into education in Florence.
Principal Debbie Donnelly gave the fellows basic information about Williams Middle School during their visit. She said the enrollment is up by 105 students this year and the school is still receiving new students.
Shadaris Bradley, curriculum and technology coach for Williams Middle, highlighted how the school has improved over the past year, including raising its South Carolina report card rating from average to good and increasing standardized test scores in math and English language arts (ELA).
Bradley focused on learning initiatives that the school has implemented to help students succeed, such as implementing the Read 180 program, eighth-grade math tutors and math and reading labs. Bradley said the superintendent was gracious to add new ELA and math teachers to reduce class sizes.
Bradley also highlighted the school’s inclusion model for math and ELA.
“We are proud to say we were the first middle school to initiate inclusion teaching,” Bradley said. “Some of the classes you saw had two teachers. One of those teachers is actually a SPED-certified teacher. Those teachers work together to develop lessons that are going to benefit all the students because everyone can benefit from those types of lessons.”
Williams Middle School does not follow the traditional middle school schedule that keeps students for 50 minutes before they switch classes. Williams Middle follows an 80-minute block schedule that includes A days and B days, to allow the International Baccalaureate students to take all of their classes and prepare students for high school.
This school year Williams Middle School added a Spanish elective for traditional students, meaning students who are not in the IB program. The school also added a new STEM class on flight and space. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Other programs Bradley highlighted were the school becoming 1:1 under the Imagine Forward initiative and classrooms having new technology.
The fellows listened to students sing and play violin, toured several classes and learned about the school’s academic success.
The group got to witness students in an IB German class learning about Austria, seventh-grade math students learning about interest rates and classes doing group work.
Scotty Davis, a deputy city manager for the city of Florence and a fellow, said he was blown away by the German classes at Williams Middle.
“Seventh- and eighth-graders learning German right here in Florence; that is great,” Davis said.
Davis said he was pleased to see the technology being used in the school as well.
“I have children in public school, and they’re using the Chromebooks,” Davis said. “I didn’t realize how much they’re using them for independent work.”
Davis said the program is great in providing leaders an opportunity to see what they can do to help improve education in Florence.
The next Fellows in Education meeting will take place on Feb. 4.
