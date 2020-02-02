FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence-Darlington Technical College and WellSpring Psychology Group LLC now will offer psychology and counseling services to students.
WellSpring will have operating hours on-site at the college’s main campus.
Therapist Mary Elizabeth Rogers will have office hours one full day per week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first floor of the 5000 Building in the Student Life office.
FDTC students will also have access to WellSpring’s off-site support at its Florence location at 1340 Celebration Blvd. The partnership allows for FDTC students to receive two counseling sessions per year at no cost to them.
The partnership agreement between the college and WellSpring will last through December 2022.
Rogers, who will be working with FDTC’s students, earned a bachelor’s of science in psychology/political science from Francis Marion University (FMU) in 2006. She returned to FMU and earned an M.S. in applied psychology and clinical counseling in 2009.
Rogers is a licensed professional counselor in the state of South Carolina, and she is also a master addiction counselor (MAC). She has been employed at WellSpring since January of 2015.
“I'm excited about the opportunity to work with the students at FDTC,” Rogers said. “College is a step in life that presents a unique set of challenges, and I'm so happy to help them achieve their success.”
In addition to psychology and counseling services, WellSpring staff will attend four educational and training events at FDTC as well.
WellSpring Psychology Group is a private practice based in Florence.
