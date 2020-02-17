FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Technical College received a good report on its yearly audit.
The audit looked at financial statements from the July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019 fiscal year. The audit also examined FDTC’s compliance with major programs, such as student financial aid and the Trio Cluster programs.
Yearly audits are required by the government to ensure that money is being managed well.
The audit, conducted by Harper, Poston and Moree, P.A., showed that FDTC had no material noncompliance matters in relation to financial statements and no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and major programs.
FDTC qualified as a low-risk auditee based on the audit’s findings.
Ed Bethea, the school's interim president, said there were not any problems in FDTC’s audit, and the college is in a good position.
“We’re always happy to get a clear audit and a good opinion,” Bethea said. “We feel good about that. That’s our goal each year. We try to meet that goal to get a good audit. That’s what we hope to do going forward next year, too.”
Between the fiscal years 2018 and 2019, the college’s net position decreased significantly, by $2.4 million, as a result of the implementation of the GASB Statement No. 75 and the continued implementation of GASB Statement No. 68.
The GASB statements account for state pension liability and other postemployment benefits liability, which are paid during the fiscal year.
The audit said the decrease in the college’s net assets is not indicative of a deterioration of the financial condition of FDTC.
Douglas Lange, vice president for business affairs, said the implementation of the GASB statements will not affect the college’s ability to borrow because they “changed the game for everybody.” Lange said if the college borrows again, it will go through the state.
The audit also showed that FDTC grew its cash on hand to $10 million at the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year.
Only two years ago, in January 2018, the college’s cash on hand was depleted from $10 million to only four days of cash on hand. Now the college has nearly 60 days of cash on hand, Bethea said.
“We’ve been doing a much, much better job of keeping cash on hand,” Bethea said.
Outside of the audit, Bethea said the college is trying to build its operating reserve; however, it’s a slow improvement.
The operating reserve is money that is left over at the end of a fiscal year and added to a reserve.
At one time approximately seven years ago, FDTC had an estimated $8 million in the operating reserve, but the college does not have that now.
“We would love to get back to that at some point,” Bethea said.
Currently, FDTC has nearly $1.5 million in the operating reserve.
