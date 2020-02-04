FLORENCE, S.C. — Curtis Hudson founded Florence-Darlington Tech baseball, serving as the Stingers’ first coach.
His legacy in Florence was secure even before that; he coached Wilson High School to a state championship in 2002.
But Friday, Florence-Darlington Tech will experience something Hudson never did in the college ranks — an on-campus game. Current Stingers coach Preston McDonald’s team hosts Roane State at 2 p.m. Friday. And FDTC softball program founder and coach Heber Watson’s team also gets an on-campus field for the first time, and will host USC Union in a Monday doubleheader at 1 p.m.
The Stingers’ new home fields -- Dailey Field for baseball, Chandler Burns Field for softball -- are on the Southern Institute for Manufacturing and Technology, right up the hill from the FDTC campus.
After the FDTC baseball team had past home fields at American Legion Field and the old fields at Francis Marion University, McDonald’s team had been waiting for this.
Same goes for Watson’s team, which began playing at Freedom Florence before also calling Francis Marion’s old field its previous home.
As for the current fields, they have temporary bleachers that were donated by FMU from their previous home sites. There are dugouts on the FDTC on-campus fields, but no fieldhouse. There is, however, a storage shed between the two fields, two sets of batting cages for each field, and scoreboards and portable restrooms will be available (additional restrooms available in SIMT Building).
The project so far, according to FDTC interim President Edward Bethea, cost roughly $750,000 entirely off private donations. The original cost of the entire project, according to Bethea, was to be around $1.4 million.
The project’s next phase is expected to add lights, permanent grandstands and an incorporated building that will have press boxes and restrooms and possibly concession stands. But Bethea added there is no exact time frame for that.
“The original plan was to have it privately funded or maybe some combination of private and public,” Bethea said. “It might be how we fund this next phase. We’re still hoping for private money if we can get it. Hopefully, we can.
“Mainly (the delays) were just not having enough private money to complete the project,” he added. “We had to build it as we got funding. We had to get people interested in the programs to bring that kind of money.”
Bethea added that three major donors contributed to 95 percent of those funds the project has thus far. He said those donors will be revealed later.
After FDTC’s board approved a $40 million budget in June 2017, the on-campus fields were set to be part of the later phases from that. But financial challenges were ahead for finishing the on-campus fields that were originally scheduled to be ready in time for the 2018 season.
Although FDTC, under then-president Ben Dillard, was ordered in December 2017 to repay 1.6 million to the U.S. Department of Education following a review of the school’s Title IV program involving federal student aid, Bethea — the school’s interim president since March 2018 — said this had nothing to do with the field constructions’ delays.
And now, the fields are ready to be played on.
As Hudson looks from afar while serving as Socastee’s baseball coach, his pride is evident.
“The new fields are stepping stone to greater things to come and are a reality of a lot of hard work, drive and determination of numerous people, too many to name, over the last 15 and a half years,” Hudson said. “I was taught a long time ago that you are only as good as the people around you and there a lot of good people in the FDTC and Florence community.”
For McDonald, who is also the junior college’s athletic director, Friday will also be like a dream.
“It’s a sigh of relief and also we’re super excited to be out there,” said McDonald. “The field is in great shape. It looks really good and we’ll have one of the better JUCO fields in our region, for sure. It’s exciting for the program and exciting for the college and exciting for the city of Florence.”
Same goes for Watson, the program’s coach since it started 15 years ago.
“We got to hold our actual first recruit day on campus,” Watson said. “We had a great signing class for next year, and I think the complex has a lot to do with that. And hopefully, we can get even more from Florence to come out for the events.”
Both programs have reached the College World Series during the past five years. The softball team played in the 2016 NJCAA Division II World Series, and the baseball team played in the 2017 NJCAA Division I World Series.
Now, coaches and athletes don’t have to drive 20 minutes to the FMU fields.
There’s a saying in baseball and softball: “Let the game come to you.”
Finally, for the FMU baseball and softball teams, that’s exactly what will happen.
“This means a lot to be because I inherited fields that were half-finished, basically,” Bethea said. “The ability to be able to manage this project — and there was a lot of help from a lot of different people and donors. But to be able to put it to where it comes to fruition and we’re now getting ready to play on campus, this means a lot — to have finished what we started.”
