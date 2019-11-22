LAKE CITY, S.C. – Florence County School District 3 is planning two additional information sessions for anyone who is interested in becoming mentors and making a positive impact on the lives of students.
The information sessions are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Lake City Public Library conference room. There were more than 25 participants in the first information session.
The Partners Actively Working With Students (PAWS) mentoring program is recruiting mentors for students in grades 7-9. Mentors meet with students three times per week during the school year. The district has identified 93 students who can benefit from the mentoring program.
For more information, contact Ned Blake at nblake@fsd3.org or 843-374-8652.
