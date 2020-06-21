LAKE CITY, S.C. – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal shooting in the Lake City area.
At approximately 12:48 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to a residence on Solomon Road near Lake City in reference to a shooting with a victim, according to investigators.
The victim was Alex Jadon Fox, 20, of South Firetower Road in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The body will sent to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for an autopsy.
Witnesses state that the incident occurred at the residence, where a large gathering was present, according to Maj. Mike Nunn, a general counsel and public information officer with the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 468, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for IPhone or Android telephones.
You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
