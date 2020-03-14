FLORENCE, S.C. — Batman, Deadpool, Harley Quinn, Pikachu and hundreds of other characters came Saturday to Florence as part of the Power Comicon, hosted by Power Comics.
Hundreds of comic lovers flocked to the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College for an event that featured thousands of comics, toys, games and collectibles for purchase, as well as a cosplay contest for children, teenagers and adults with more than $1,000 in cash and prizes.
Several artists were at the event, including Chris McJunkin, José Varese, Wolly McNair and Sanford Greene. Vendors, including Galactic Comics, House of Heroes Comics, Red Finds Games and Land of Misfit Toys, were on hand as well.
David Hinson, one of the vendors at Comicon, made the trip from Rock Hill. He said the threat of coronavirus wouldn’t keep the comic community away.
“The true comic collectors were going to come out,” Hinson said. “Just anybody off the street cannot come in here and appreciate all that an event like this has to offer. It takes a special person to be able to appreciate the art and the time that many of these vendors put in.”
Hinson said the event isn’t about making money, but instead about the camaraderie that comes along with connecting with other collectors.
“It’s not about selling comics and making money, it’s about the love and comics and the art,” Hinson said. “It’s about the guys who wrote these books and the artists. It’s something you can’t really explain, but you just have to feel it.”
Florence resident Justin Deese said he always enjoys the great deals and opportunity to meet with fellow comic lovers at the event.
“I just love getting to look at some of this old stuff,” Deese said. “Many of these items were around before my grandparents were alive — this beautiful artwork — it’s all just fun to enjoy.”
Deese said collecting comics reminds him of a simpler time.
“Every time I buy a comic, it takes me back to when I was a child,” Deese said. “I’ve been collecting since I was 6 or 7 years old — stealing comics off my uncle’s shelves and stuff. Every time I go through these books, it takes me back to my childhood, and those were some of the best years.”
