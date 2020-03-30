FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police Department wants the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Tracy Lamont Herion was reported missing by family members. He last made contact with family members in January, and his last known location was in the 400 block of South Irby Street.
Herion is approximately 6-foot-2 and 197 pounds.
The family is offering a reward of $500 for information that leads to his safe return.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).
