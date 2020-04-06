FLORENCE , S.C. — The Empowered to Heal Family Forward Fun Festival has been postponed until September.
The festival will feature entertainment, prizes, food, vendors and educational information.
It was originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 2, at 702 S. Coit St. in Florence.
Empowered to Heal offers recovery services for adult survivors of sexual trauma. It was founded in 2014 by Jennifer Robinson, a sexual trauma survivor who wanted to use her voice and resources to help those in need of support.
For more information about the festival, visit empoweredtoheal.org.
