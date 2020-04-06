FLORENCE , S.C. — The Empowered to Heal Family Forward Fun Festival has been postponed until September.

The festival will feature entertainment, prizes, food, vendors and educational information.

It was originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 2, at 702 S. Coit St. in Florence.

Empowered to Heal offers recovery services for adult survivors of sexual trauma. It was founded in 2014 by Jennifer Robinson, a sexual trauma survivor who wanted to use her voice and resources to help those in need of support.

For more information about the festival, visit empoweredtoheal.org.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

