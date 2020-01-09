FLORENCE, S.C. — Jackson Winkeler died doing what he loved, Chief Robert Norton said Thursday morning during a service for the officer.
More than 1,000 people gathered in the Florence Center to celebrate Winkeler's life. Winkeler, a Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer and volunteer with the Latta Fire Department, was fatally shot Sunday morning while making a traffic stop on airport property.
Law enforcement officers and first responders from all across South Carolina and beyond gathered for the service. They came from as far as Chicago; Charleston, West Virginia; and Apex, North Carolina.
Norton, the chief of public safety at the Florence Regional Airport, remembered Winkeler for his passion and determination in becoming a law enforcement officer. Winkeler loved his family, his job, his community and all the people in it, and he had a big smile, Norton said.
In January 2019, Winkeler, a young skinny kid, came to the airport and asked for a chance to make his dreams come true.
Winkeler was persistent, Norton said. He called every day asking for information on how to make his dream come true.
“He was passionate about wanting to be in law enforcement,” Norton said. “He was consumed with a love of police officers.”
Winkeler saw his dream come true the following August.
“We welcomed him into our airport family, and he quickly made himself one of the crew,” Norton said. “He didn’t meet a stranger at the airport. He would go around and push people in wheelchairs. He would talk to people at the ticket counters.”
As a rookie, Winkeler was always eager to ask questions, Norton said. Winkeler was eager to do whatever you wanted him to do, he said.
Winkeler was also always prepared. He carried hand sanitizer and anything you could possibly need, Orr said.
“It’s not every day you get to make someone’s dream come true,” Norton said. “I was afforded that chance when I met Jackson. So, I’m asking all of you, every time you get the chance to make somebody’s dream come true, grant someone that dream because you never know what tomorrow will bring.
“There’s very few people that have gotten to make their dream come true. The boy that lies before us today; he got to make his dream come true.”
Winkeler was supposed to start police training at the police academy on Jan. 12.
James Orr, pastor of Pyerian Baptist Church in Latta, read a letter from Winkeler’s sister, Adrienne Cook.
Winkeler was and will always be her son Cooper’s hero, Cook said. Cook thanked her brother for loving her and her son the way he did.
“I hope you know how much he loved you,” Cook said.
In the letter, Cook said Winkeler was a man of many talents. He was intelligent and good at anything he did.
“You loved God,” Cook said in the letter. “God’s light was shown through your servant’s heart. You loved the community. You loved being a firefighter and a police officer, and whenever you talked about going to the police academy, you couldn’t wipe the smile off your face. That’s all you wanted to do; you died doing what you loved.”
Orr, who was Winkeler's pastor for 13 years, cited Winkeler’s heart for service. Whatever Winkeler did, he was passionate about it, Orr said, whether it was catfishing, fixing things or doing whatever needed to be done.
“At the end of the day, it came back to service,” Orr said.
Winkeler’s fire would not go out. He was persistent and diligent, but Winkeler’s fire was not about himself, Orr said.
“Officer Jackson Winkeler made a choice,” Orr said. “He made a choice to not only fulfill his dream, but he also made a choice to fulfill his duty. That’s a much more difficult choice sometimes. And in the line of that duty, he made the supreme and ultimate sacrifice. In his fire and determination to serve others as a firefighter, as a police officer and his passion and his dream, he made a choice.”
Chaplain Sam Turbeeville, from the city of Florence Police Department, referred to Romans 13 in the Bible, saying that law enforcement officers are authorized by God to enforce the laws of the land.
“Evil is to blame for taking Jackson’s mortal life, but it didn’t take his eternal life,” Turbeeville said. “Thanks be to God. When Jackson was confronted, he was not alone. Our Lord Jesus Christ was right there to usher him into heaven.”
Immediately following the service, the funeral procession of law enforcement officers, firefighters and family traveled to Latta for a graveside service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.