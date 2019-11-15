DARLINGTON, S.C. — It doesn't take long for a person meeting new Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd to understand what he's all about.
Anyone who looks close at the signs for the 12 locations of Fitness World Gyms that Boyd owns will see a reference to a biblical verse, usually John 3:16.
Inside the Darlington gym, near the front desk is an open Bible.
And it takes Boyd less than one minute to reference his faith during an interview about his victory over incumbent Gloria C. Hines.
Boyd received 1,134 votes to Hines' 621 votes. Darlington Councilwoman Carolyn Bruce, who also ran for the office, received 191 votes.
Hines was elected for the first time in 2015. She received 10 more votes than her opponent after two rounds of voting, a tie in the runoff election and two mandatory recounts in that election.
"I'm really excited and ... humbled to have the opportunity to make the city of Darlington more progressive," Boyd said Wednesday morning. "Let's move forward and become the vision that we have."
Then, Boyd, a member of Darlington's Central Baptist Church, turned to his faith.
"I tell people the key to my campaign was putting God first," Boyd said. "We worked hard and we listened to my God to tell me what to do."
The campaign worked the neighborhoods hard and got word out, Boyd said.
Sitting in front of the Darlington gym is a vehicle with a Boyd for Mayor paint scheme.
As mayor, Boyd said he's going to start from the ground up. He said he wants to look at all the areas of the city and make sure everything is running properly with no waste.
Boyd added that he wants to change the image of the city to a more positive one. He said he wants to give the residents of the city a more positive outlook on what the city has.
Some bigger projects he wants to work on include sanitation and sewer infrastructure. Boyd also mentioned working on recreation improvements.
"I've learned over the years with all the different gyms that we have that I have to work with the people and you have to bring everybody together," Boyd said. "You have to continue to grow."
He said it's important for the city to have a long-term plan to grow.
"I like seeing growth and positive change," Boyd said. "The residents coming together with us, we need to work as a team ... We're not in competition with anyone but we want to become the light on the hill that everybody will look at us and say, 'What's going in Darlington?' that's our goal."
