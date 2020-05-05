FLORENCE, S.C. — A hotel that was the scene of a shooting last summer has been sued by the estate of the man killed in the shooting.
An amended complaint was filed by attorneys Daniel R. Dalton and Brian C. Mickelsen on Friday, April 24, on behalf of the estate of Eligah A. Jackson and two individuals, Jackson's parents, against the companies that own the Oyo Hotel, formerly known as the Fairview Inn, for the wrongful death of Jackson and negligent infliction of emotional distress on his parents.
Jackson died following a shooting on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the hotel.
Brandon L. Bethea, 29, of Latta, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, and charged with murder, possession of a weapon by someone convicted of a violent felony, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime following the shooting.
Florence County Magistrate Belinda Timmons set $5,000 personal recognizance bonds on the two possession of a weapon charges on Aug. 9, 2019. Later, on Oct. 17, 2019, she set a $100,000 cash bond for the murder charge.
Bethea posted the bond on the same date, according to records of the South Carolina Judicial Department.
The amended complaint notes that the lawsuit has been filed to shine a light on a "lethal business operating in the shadows," to warn the future guests of the hotel, and to protect the residents of the community.
"The Fairview Inn ... has been a hub for violent criminal activity and the subject of government investigations," the amended complaint continues. "The Fairview Inn is also a revolving door for employees due to the dangerous and oppressive working conditions. Sadly, it is not uncommon for a passerby to be solicited by a prostitute, offered drugs or hear gunshots there."
The amended complaint makes several allegations about the hotel including that guests and employees had previously complained to the hotel owners about robberies, stabbings, other violent crimes, drug dealings and prostitution, that employees had found illegal drugs, used needles, and weapons in hotel rooms, that the owners failed to provide adequate security, that no surveillance was maintained on the property, and that the hotel owners permitted dangerous persons on the property.
Following the shooting, Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told the Morning News that the sheriff's office would be saturating the area around the hotel with its special investigations unit to prevent more violence at the hotel and other properties adjacent to it.
The amended complaint alleges that Jackson had been staying at another hotel in Florence County but did not feel safe there. Jackson called his parents, the two individuals also suing the hotel owners. His parents then drove Jackson and his girlfriend to the Fairview Inn.
"When they arrived at the subject motel, Plaintiffs and Mr. Jackson walked toward the lobby at which time they heard commotion coming from the stairwell and parking lot," the amended complaint continues. "When they turned around to see what was happening, they saw two prostitutes attack and physically assault Mr. Jackson's pregnant girlfriend."
Jackson, according to the amended complaint, attempted to intervene in the struggle but was shot by an unknown male — allegedly Bethea — who is alleged to be a pimp and drug dealer who operated out of the hotel.
"Plaintiffs witnessed the entire incident within close proximity," the amended complaint continues. "While plaintiffs rushed to the aid of their son, it was too late. Mr. Jackson was bled out in their arms."
