MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. – As a salute to medical professionals and first responders who are leading the battle against COVID-19, the South Carolina Air National Guard will perform hospital flyovers today all over the state.
Swamp Fox fighter pilots will fly F-16 jets from the 169th Fighter Wing over Pee Dee hospitals between 11:20 a.m. and noon.
Here are the estimated times:
• MUSC Health Marion Medical Center: 11:20 - 11:35 a.m.
• McLeod Med Center Dillon: 11:25 a.m. - 11:40 a.m.
• McLeod Health Cheraw: 11:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
• Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center: 11:35 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.
• McLeod Medical Center Darlington: 11:35 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.
• McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee (Florence): 11:40 - 11:55 a.m.
• MUSC Health Florence Medical Center: 11:40 - 11:55 a.m.
• Lake City Community Hospital: 11:40 - 11:55 a.m.
Anyone who posts video or pictures is encouraged to use the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.
