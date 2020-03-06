FLORENCE, S.C. – Tickets are still available for the Evening of Hope.
The House of Hope of the Pee Dee’s annual fundraising event will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the Florence Center.
This year's Evening of Hope will feature two guest stars: gospel singer Anthony Evans and actor Kirk Cameron.
Evans, the son of Tony Evans, will perform songs from several of his eight studio albums.
Cameron, one of the stars of the 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains,” will talk about his life as a movie and TV star and how his life has been changed by his relationship with Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Chelsea, have been married for 26 years. They have six teenage children, and they tour the country doing seminars on marriage and parenting.
There are still $20 general admission tickets available at the Florence Center or through Ticketmaster.
