FLORENCE, S.C. – Eula Mae Graham Cummings lived to be 105. The Florence County native grew up in the Effingham community. She died on Thursday.
In 1940, Eula Mae married William W. Cummings Sr. The couple had six children — Troy Cummings of Florence, Gladys Montgomery of Maryland, Mariscia Cooper of Darlington, Dr. Bill Cummings of Charlotte, Dr. Gerald Cummings of Wisconsin and J. Michael Cummings of Lugoff — 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
William Sr. died in 1962.
Cooper said when their dad died their mother had to go to work outside the home. She worked numerous jobs during her lifetime as a cafeteria worker, domestic worker, farming, in a cannery and other jobs.
Cummings often worked more than one job at a time to make sure her children had the opportunity to further their education even though her formal education stopped in middle school. Five of her children graduated from college. Two received doctoral degrees and one a master’s degree.
“She was a smart lady,” Cooper said. “She taught us to read. She taught herself to play the piano.”
Cooper said her mother taught them to read from the Bible. She said one of her brothers was only four when he learned to read from the scriptures. Cooper said their mother made sure they were well-prepared when they started school.
“She always stayed in the shadows and pushed her children,” Cooper said. “But she never wanted to brag on us. She said she’d let our accomplishments speak for themselves.”
Cooper said her mother liked to use quotes when she talked about life. One was “Put God first; do your best and let God do the rest.”
Another one she liked to repeat from a poem by Charles T. Studd was “Only one life, twill soon be past, only what’s done for Christ will last.”
Cooper said her mother was always reminding them to put Christ first, only then would they get to heaven. She was a Christian woman and the true character of motherhood, Cooper said.
Cummings was active in her church, St. Matthew Church of God in Christ Jesus in Florence. She was known as the mother of the church and the matriarch of her family.
Cooper said her mother told her that as she got older she prayed the Lord would let her have her sight and mind. Cooper said her mind was good. She died of a heart attack.
Cooper said her mother enjoyed going places, especially if they were going to acknowledge the oldest person there, because she was almost always assured to win. She enjoyed her birthday parties, Cooper said. The family started making a big deal of them when she turned 95 and every year thereafter.
Florence City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin read a proclamation to celebrate the 104th birthday of Cummings at a council meeting. Myers Ervin had previously presented the resolution to Cummings at her 104th birthday party, held on Feb. 17, 2019; Cummings was the councilwoman's neighbor.
It read in part: “Mother Cummings, in addition to providing for her family a legacy of wit, wisdom and love, she sacrificed her time and energy, sometimes working two jobs to see all her six children graduate from high school.”
“It is a blessing to have her in our community,” Myers Ervin said.
Cumming was a licensed foster care mother. She helped raise about 10 children in the foster care system. Cooper said many of them called her grandma.
Cooper said her mother only purchased two cars in her lifetime. She didn’t receive her driver’s license until she was 64 years old.
Cooper said her mother wanted to be more independent. She wanted to be able to get to church on time and to be able to help others. Cooper said her mother liked to cook and carry food to those who were sick or in need. She drove until she was 98.
Cooper said her mother didn’t like to talk much about the hard times she had witnessed in her life. She would rather dwell on the positives.
Cooper said her mother never thought she would live to see the day that an African-American would become the president of the United States. That really excited her.
“She was proud she could vote,” Cooper said. “And she never missed an opportunity to do so.”
Cooper said her mother was a loving person and giving person who did for others in her community. Cummings was also a member of the Northwest Senior Center.
Raised on the family farm in Effingham, Cummings was one of five girls and three boys and the last surviving child.
Cooper said all her mother’s nieces and nephews kept up with her.
“They all called to check up on her,” Cooper said. “We all loved her; we put her on a pedestal. She was the best mom you could have.”
Cooper said so many are upset because of the COVID-19 pandemic they will not be able to pay their last respects in the traditional manner. Cumming’s funeral will be a private service at the J. O. and Annette Smith Chapel on Monday with only the immediate family. Interment will be at Sunset Memory Garden in Effingham.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home of Florence. Cooper said her mother’s service will be streamed live on Facebook.
