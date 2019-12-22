EFFINGHAM, S.C. – An escaped Florence County inmate was free for approximately 90 minutes Sunday afternoon before he was, once again, in custody.
Wayne Altman, 21, escaped from the center at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
A second release from the office shortly after 3 p.m. indicated Altman was back in custody.
Deputies searched an area near Friendfield Road from U.S. 52 to Francis Marion Road and along Lynches River, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the escape.
Residents in the search area were asked to lock all windows and doors and shelter in place.
Altman, of 320 Chapman Drive, Johnsonville, was booked into the detention center at 6 p.m. Friday on four charges: breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $2,000 or less; malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property injury value less than $2,000 (enhancement); second-degree burglary; and financial transaction card fraud value $500 or less in a six-month period, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.
He was being held on $6,680 bond.
