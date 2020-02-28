FLORENCE, S.C.— Dr. Kimery Martin, emergency doctor and novelist, brings her latest novel to the Florence County Library on Monday.
Using her experience as a hospital-based physician, Martin has written "The Antidote for Everything," in which the key characters face the modern dilemma of choosing “between treating their patients and keeping their jobs.”
Originally from Berea, Kentucky, Martin is an emergency medicine doctor who received her training at the University of Louisville School of Medicine and Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Since the Feb. 18 launch of her novel, Marin has visited 11 cities across six states. Martin’s works of medical fiction have been praised by the Harvard Crimson, Southern Living, the Charlotte Observer, and The New York Times.
Martin will present her new novel at 6 p.m. Monday at the at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation library on South Dargan Street in Florence.
Copies of the novel will be available for purchase at the event. The author will be on hand to answer questions and personalize books the presentation.
The event is free and open to the public.
For further information, call the library at 843-662-8424 during regular library hours.
