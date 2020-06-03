FLORENCE, S.C. — “No justice. No peace. No racist police” could be heard through downtown Florence as hundreds of people marched through downtown Florence Wednesday to protest the death of George Floyd.
This was one of several chants heard during the march.
Others consisted of calling out the names of African-Americans who died from police brutality and “I can’t breathe,” the words George Floyd yelled out while a Minnesotan police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck.
The march, which was organized by Wilson High School alumni Brittany Peguese and Silas Eason, started at the Florence County Judicial Center.
Several people spoke on the Judicial Center’s steps before marching, including Amanda Watford. She spoke about her experience of having three children, two of which are black.
“My black children, they’re no less important or no more important than my white son, but their lives are the ones who are in danger,” Watford said after the march. “They’re the ones who I’m afraid are going to grow up and become a statistic because of the color of their skin.”
Watford said her family has been treated different already because of the color of her children and fiance's skin.
“Everybody deserves equality,” Watford said. “That’s why I had the sign today that said ‘As long as I have breath in my body, I am always going to use my privilege to advocate for anybody’s rights to live, breathe, work, drive and simply exist while black.”
Protesters marched to Darlington Street, up the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and then back through downtown.
The march and protest were peaceful.
Some marchers held hands and others locked arms. All were there for the same purpose: to protest the death of African Americans such as George Floyd and to seek change in the country.
Erin McDaniel was one of many seeking to make a difference.
“We really just want to be here to show support for the injustice that is happening in the criminal system,” McDaniel said. “We didn’t think it would take this long. It’s taken almost 400 years to say we’re still dealing with this. If things hadn’t been recorded, we wouldn’t have known have of the things going on now.”
Kayla Duncan, a Florence resident, said she is proud to see so many people come together to fight injustice.
"It warmed my heart to see so many people from different backgrounds come together to start a conversation and make change," Duncan said. "We used our voices, helped each other and lobbied for a change. I'm proud of Florence and its people today. I'm beyond grateful I attended."
Protesters varied in race and age and came from many different backgrounds.
Allyson Watson, a rising seventh-grader at Southside Middle School, marched with a mask that said, “I can’t breathe.”
“I’m mixed, and I feel like black lives matter because I’m tired of people killing us because of our race,” Watson said. “It’s not a threat that we’re born this way.”
Along the protesters’ route, various community members, several of whom were from local churches, waited with bottles of water and Gatorade to hand out as the marchers passed by.
Jennifer Nunn, a member of NewSpring church, held a sign that said “Free water. Free prayer” and gave out water to protesters.
“We’re just trying to love on people and to give some free water and show Jesus’ love in the midst of it all,” Nunn said.
The protesters held a moment of silence at the base of the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge for African-Americans who have lost their lives at the hands of law enforcement.
Florence City Police Chief Allen Heidler knelt with protesters.
“We stand with the people in the demonstration that we understand their anger toward this because we have the same sort of anger,” Heidler said. “The atrocities that have occurred were something that nobody should have to live with.”
Heidler said events such as the death of George Floyd weigh heavy on all police officers in the city of Florence.
“It was tremendous to see that many people out there and to hear the voices and have them say the things that they said … ” Heidler said. “We appreciate the fact that this was a peaceful demonstration.”
