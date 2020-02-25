FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence One Schools ESOL team hosted English Learner Family Night Tuesday evening at Delmae Heights Elementary School.
ESOL stands for English Speakers of Other Languages.
Students and their families watched student performances, ate international food and received a bilingual book to take home.
Representatives from the The King’s Academy Hispanic Ministry, Wells Fargo, Florence Career Center and Florence County Adult Education all set up information tables to provide families with resources.
The English Learner Family Night is in its sixth year, said Teresa Cole, ESOL teacher and one of the event’s organizers.
“We want to break down that language barrier and help them to understand that we have a great program that’s here to help their students be successful,” Cole said. “We want them to feel supported.”
Roshni Muruganandam danced the Bharatanatyam, a traditional Indian dance.
“I do this every year,” Muruganandam said. “I really like doing it because I feel like I can connect to different people.”
Florence County Adult Education offers English classes for adults in the mornings and evenings, said Carol Hill, director of Florence County Adult Education. There is a cohort of 75 people at different stages of learning English on a regular basis, she said.
“We just feel very honored to be a part of the international flavor that is Florence County and to be developing and supporting adult learners along the lines of civics education and vocational education and language education,” Hill said.
Lorna McBride, director of federal and state programs, said the event is not only about the coming, but it’s also about the sharing.
“It’s a true gathering of different cultures and to see what they have to offer,” McBride said. “It’s the children performing, which we love that. It’s a big event for us each year.”
McBride said the first year they held the event only one family came, but now it’s grown tremendously.
Twenty-nine languages are represented in Florence One Schools.
That number is growing, Cole said.
