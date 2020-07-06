FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Emerging Leaders Summer Business Institute starts July 21. Applications are now being accepted for the 2020 class.
A five-session summer program, the institute is designed to identify, develop and empower local “Emerging Leaders.” Specifically, this program, sponsored by CSX, can be helpful for minority professionals, small-business owners and innovative professionals poised to move on to the next level of community and business leadership, said Les Echols, director of community and minority enterprise for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, sessions will be socially distancing and online.
The chamber is seeking individuals or company representatives who want to be more actively engaged in the community through leadership practices and experiences. Attendees will gain opportunities to expand their sphere of influence and professional contacts.
Program dates are July 21, session 1; July 22, session 2; July 28, session 3; July 29, session 4; and Aug. 5, session 5.
Program strategies: professional and personal leadership development and civic engagement, extensive networking with a diverse group of peers and discovering your strengths and learning how to apply them as a leader in your business and/or community.
The fees are $100 for nonprofits, $149 for small and minority business and $200 corporate, The cost includes food and program materials. While many candidates are sponsored by their employer, a limited number of partial scholarships are available.
For more information, contact Les Echols at 843-665-0515.
