FLORENCE, S.C. — A Missouri congressman will be acting as a surrogate for former Vice President Joe Biden in Florence on Saturday.
Rep. Emanuel Clever of Missouri is scheduled to appear for a meet-and-greet and speak briefly at a Biden phone banking event in Florence Saturday evening.
Cleaver endorsed Biden on Sept. 19, 2019.
He represents Missouri's Fifth Congressional District, which includes three-fourths of Kansas City and several suburbs.
Cleaver was elected to Congress in 2004 after serving two terms as mayor of Kansas City and on that city's council.
He is a United Methodist pastor.
Cleaver grew up in Wichita Falls, Texas — on the Oklahoma border — and attended Prairie View A&M and the Saint Paul School of Theology.
The meet-and greet-is scheduled for 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. at the Biden campaign office at 658 S. Coit St.
