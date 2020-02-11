FLORENCE, S.C. — Tickets are now on sale for a benefit to raise funds for the foundation of a Florence native who was in Emanuel AME Church when Dylan Roof opened fire.
The East Florence Community Organization will present a benefit for the foundation of Polly Sheppard at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center at 201 S. Dargan St. in Florence.
Sheppard will speak about “Emanuel,” a documentary about the church shooting co-produced by NBA star Stephen Curry, Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson on “Law and Order: SVU”) and Viola Davis.
The documentary will also be screened at the benefit.
Sheppard, a 1953 graduate of Wilson High School, lives in the Charleston suburb of Summerville.
She spoke in Florence last summer, telling those attending the event that she was talked into attending a Bible study by her friend, Myra Thompson, on June 17, 2015.
The group planned to study the Book of Mark that night but after the benediction, Roof began shooting on the other side of the room from where Shepherd was sitting.
Roof shot and killed nine people: the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Cynthia Hurd, the Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Tywanza Sanders, Ethel Lance, Susie Jackson, Depayne Middleton Doctor, the Rev. Daniel Simmons and Thompson.
Sheppard said she heard a lot of noise and was then told to get down — she said she would be forever grateful for that. Then, she hid under a table and began to pray.
Roof approached her and asked if he had shot her.
During her talk last year, Shepherd said Roof told her he was going to leave her to tell the story. Later, she would add that Roof walked past her and prepared to fire but the gun jammed.
Sheppard called 911 as Roof left before entering nurse mode to try to save those who had been shot.
Roof was convicted of 33 charges, including nine counts of murder, in federal court on Dec. 15, 2016. He was sentenced to death on those charges on Jan. 11, 2017. In state court, Roof was sentenced to nine consecutive life sentences without parole on April 10, 2017. He is currently incarcerated on the federal death row in prison at Terre Haute in Indiana.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
For more information, contact Pat Gibson-Hye Moore at 843-372-9420 or patghmoore@gmail.com or Henry Badie at 843-496-7778 or at henrybadie@gmail.com.
