FLORENCE, S.C. — Elizabeth Jackson has been named the new principal of Timrod Elementary School.
The Florence One Schools Board of Trustees approved Jackson's appointment during Thursday's meeting.
Jackson replaces Michelle McBride, who recently became the assistant superintendent of instruction for pre-K through fifth grade for Florence One. Jackson has been serving as the interim principal since McBride left the school.
“I’m excited,” Jackson said. “I’m just honored with this appointment, and I am overwhelmed with the support everyone is showing me.”
Jackson has spent nearly her entire career in education at Timrod Elementary. She started in 1991 as a student teacher and then became a child development teacher.
In addition to child development, Jackson has taught kindergarten, second and third grade at Timrod Elementary. She has also served as assistant principal and worked as an instructional coach and a curriculum coordinator.
“I never thought that I would be principal,” Jackson said.
Jackson is a National Board certified teacher as an early childhood generalist.
Jackson received a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education and a master of education in learning disabilities from Francis Marion University. She also earned a master of educational leadership from Coastal Carolina University.
“I just truly love these students and the families, and I love this district,” Jackson said. “I’m going to do my absolute best to keep Timrod moving forward academically.”
