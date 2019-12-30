FLORENCE, S.C. – Elections are going to continue to dominate the headlines in 2020.
City of Florence
Voters in the city of Florence will select a new mayor for the first time since 2008. Current mayor Stephen J. Wukela announced in October that he would not be seeking a fourth term of office.
Current council members George D. Jebaily and Teresa Myers Ervin – both reelected in 2018 to four-year terms on the council – have announced campaigns for the Democratic nomination. As both are current council members, if one of the two is elected, a special election would be called to fill the remainder of the term of the mayor-elect.
Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake also announced that she would not be seeking a fourth term. That leaves a pending vacancy for one of two at-large seats up for election in 2020.
The other council seat is held by Glynn Willis. Willis has not yet announced plans for 2020.
Several people have also declared, including Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, Chaquez McCall and Joseph Fleming.
Florence County
Likely for the first time since 2004, Florence County voters will go to the polls to select a new sheriff.
Current Sheriff Kenney Boone is suspended and facing a January trial date. Interim Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes is filling the role.
Five people have declared candidacies for the sheriff's office: Republicans Glen Kirby and T.J. Joye and Democrats Jody Lynch, Frizell Moore and Darrin Yarborough.
Also, four seats are up for election on the council representing Council Districts 2, 4, 5, and 9. Those seats are currently held by Roger Poston, Secretary/Chaplain Mitchell Kirby, Kent Caudle and Vice Chairman Willard Dorriety.
Council District 2 includes southeastern Florence County, including Johnsonville. Council District 4 includes central western Florence County, including Timmonsville. Council District 5 includes a large swath of land in the center of the county, including some of the southern Florence suburbs and Pamplico. Council District 9 includes west Florence.
The county is also expected to put forth a third capital project sales tax referendum for voters.
Finally, the positions of coroner, clerk of court and treasurer are up for election in 2020.
Statehouse
Palmetto State voters also will go to the polls to elect members of the state General Assembly in 2020. All positions, both senate and house of representatives, are up for election in 2020.
State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. already has confirmed he will run again in 2020.
Other Senate seats up in the Pee Dee include District 29 (Democrat Gerald Malloy), District 30 (Democrat Kent Williams), District 32 (Democrat Ronnie Sabb), District 36 (Democrat Kevin Johnson) and District 28 (Republican Greg Hembree).
House seats in the Pee Dee include District 54 (Democrat Pat Henegan), District 55 (Democrat Jackie Hayes), District 57 (Democrat Lucas Atkinson), District 59 (Democrat Terry Alexander), District 60 (Republican Phillip Lowe), House District 61 (Democrat Roger Kirby), District 62 (Democrat Robert Williams), District 63 (Republican Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr.), District 65 (House Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas, a Republican), and District 101 (Democrat Cezar McKnight).
Statewide and less than Statewide
Palmetto State voters will also go to the polls to select a U.S. senator. Republican Lindsey Graham is running to retain the seat. He is being challenged by Democrats Jamie Harrison, Matthew B. Knights, William Stone and Gloria Bromell Tinubu, Republicans Dwayne "Duke" Buckner, Peggy Kandies, Michael LaPierre, Joseph Reynolds, Joe "Eddie" White Jr. and Carey Wilson, and the Constitution Party's Dr. William Bledsoe.
Also up for election in 2020 are the House of Representatives seats for the state. The Pee Dee is represented by Republican Tom Rice in District 7 (all of the Pee Dee save a portion of southern Florence County and Williamsburg County) and Democrat James "Jim" Clyburn in District 6.
Presidential
Voters will also have the opportunity to select the next president of the United States in 2020. First, on Feb. 29, the South Carolina Democratic primary will be held to help determine that party's nominee. Then, in November, voters will face a choice of the Democratic nominee or incumbent Donald J. Trump.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is the leading candidate to win the Democratic nomination at +200 odds. He is followed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders (+400), "Mayor Pete" Buttigieg (+550) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (+800).
Trump is -110 to win reelection.
Both the Democrats and Republicans are listed at -110 odds to win the presidential election.
School Board
There also are seats on local school boards up for election in 2020, including four seats in the Florence One Schools district: District 1 (Barry Townsend), District 2 (John Galloway), District 4 (Elder Alexis Pipkins) and District 7 (Chairman S. Porter Stewart II).
In Florence County School District Three, four seats are up: District 7A (Chairwoman Barbara Singletary-Bryant), District 5 (Vice Chair Julia G. Mims), 4A (Rutha Frieson) and District 2 (Gloria Robinson).
In Florence County School District 5, two seats are up: Seat 3 Chairman (Jerry A. Lee) and Seat 6 (Christopher Marsh).
Other news
Elections are not the only thing set to make headlines in 2020.
Boone has a trial date set in mid-January.
The city is expected to open community centers at Dr. Iola Jones and Maple Parks. The county is expected to break ground on a new West Florence fire station. The city could announce formal plans for the former location of the Florentine building. The county might announce the location and identities of the companies involved in three economic development projects.
The trials of Florence One school board member Rev. E.J. McIver and Frederick Hopkins could be held. Hopkins is accused of killing two law enforcement officers on Oct. 3, 2018.
The new leaders of the Florence County Democratic Party, Mattie Thomas, and Republican Party, Mike Page, will handle elections for the first time in those roles.
New mayors in Darlington, Pamplico and Johnsonville will bring new perspectives to those cities.
The General Assembly is expected to continue working on education reform and road repairs.
Clemson will play in the national championship football game. West Florence, South Florence and Wilson will all be in the same SCHSL region starting next football season.
