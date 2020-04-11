DARLINGTON, S.C. – Coronavirus restrictions didn’t stop the Family Mission Center in Darlington from distributing Easter eggs on Saturday.
Usually the organization drops plastic eggs from a helicopter, but on Saturday it held a Curbside Easter Egg Pickup in the parking lot of Dominion Church on Pearl Street.
The center prepared 37,000 eggs, of which 10,000 were previously given away in Lamar.
Bags of 50 eggs were given to children under age 13. The church also offered a special prayer.
