EFFINGHAM, S.C. — An Effingham man has been charged with possessing or manufacturing explosives following a two-day investigation at a Lebanon Road residence by Florence County sheriff's deputies and SLED agents.
Waylen Douglas Edge III, 37, of 2814 Lebanon Road, is charged with possessing, manufacturing, or transporting a destructive device or explosive or parts for damage, injury or death, according to the Florence County Detention Center's website.
Edge, who was charged by SLED agents, was booked into the detention center shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday and was released on $15,000 bond shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to the website.
The investigation started Thursday when Florence County deputies conducted a welfare check on Edge after his wife reported that he had made suicidal threats, according to a warrant.
"During the welfare check, deputies observed, in plain view, items used to manufacture a destructive device," according to the warrant.
Friday agents executed a search warrant and "recovered parts, components, and materials, which when assembled, constitute a destructive device," according to the warrant.
Shortly before noon Friday, while SLED's bomb technicians were on scene, there were two blasts that followed an alarm and a shout of "Clear!"
Edge's next court appearance is scheduled for March 5.
