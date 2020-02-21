EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- A family and their pet escaped injury Friday morning when their Whippoorwill Road home burned.

Howe Springs firefighters were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Whippoorwill Road to a reported structure fire w/animal entrapment, said Michael Page, Howe Springs Fire Marshal.

Effingham Fire

A family and their pet escaped injury Friday morning when their Whippoorwill Road home burned. Howe Springs firefighters were able to limit fire damage to the area of origin but the home was left uninhabitable without repairs.

Page said the family's pet was able to run out of the home, which had working smoke detectors that had alerted the family so they could escape without injury.

Effingham Fire

Firefighters were able to limit damage to the attic area of the home, where the fire started, but the home was uninhabitable, Page said. The family indicated they had arrangements for shelter.

Medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and the cause remains under investigation, Page said.

