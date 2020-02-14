EFFINGHAM, S.C. — An investigation into what Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators described as “bomb-making material” that started Thursday ended Friday evening.
A number of agencies were on hand Friday at 2814 Lebanon Road as a law enforcement helicopter circled overhead.
Shortly before noon, an alarm sounded at the site, followed by shouts of “Clear!” and then two explosions.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division’s bomb squad was at the scene and appeared to be dealing with the situation.
In previous situations, agents have detonated explosive material either on site where it was found or nearby where they didn’t have to transport it far on public roads.
The Sheriff’s Office command staff was there along with Howe Springs firefighters, medics with Florence County EMS and representatives with Florence County Emergency Management Division.
Lebanon Road had been closed Thursday after the discovery.
Maj. Mike Nunn sent out an email Thursday night that said there was “no immediate threat to the public.” The email indicated neither what the bomb-making material was nor how deputies came to discover it.
