FLORENCE, S.C. — State officials hope to have a new Edisto Drive bridge over Jeffries Creek by the middle of August.
A contractor has already cleared out trees and other obstructions around the existing bridge, soil samples have been taken and work continues to lay the groundwork for a replacement.
"The work you are presently seeing in the vicinity now is that of existing utilities (i.e., gas, electric, fiber, water, and sewer) and any other utility that currently exists are required to be relocated as to not interfere with the placement of the new bridge," said Michael Hemingway, Florence's utilities director.
"Once about mid-May hits we're going to let the contractor start on the bridge construction," said Brian Dix, the S.C. Department of Transportation program manager for the Pee Dee.
Dix said state officials have met with school principals as well since the job could affect bus routes if it runs over.
The plan, as it is in the bridge replacement contract, is to have a bigger and better bridge in place by mid-August.
"It'll be about two feet higher than the current bridge. It'll meet new standards," Dix said. "It'll definitely be wider, still one lane in either direction, but they'll be 12-foot lanes and a two-foot paved shoulder. There will be six feet of earth shoulder."
While it won't have a dedicated walkway for pedestrians, it will have rooom for them — something lacking on the current bridge.
While construction takes place there will be a marked detour in place along Second Loop Road, Irby Street and Palmetto Street. Local roads around the project will remain open and residents can use them as well, Dix said.
As planned, the project will take a lot of resources on the part of the contractor to meet the dates set out in the contract, Dix said.
"We spent a long time planning this. I hope it pays off," Dix said.
The bridge — and Edisto Drive/Marsh Avenue overall — has an important place in Florence traffic.
The 2019 SCDOT traffic count for that section of South Edisto Drive is 7,400 cars a day. South of there Marsh Avenue handles 5,700 cars a day.
For comparison, Third Loop Road in 2019 recorded 7,100 cars a day.
The residential street street connects primary transportation corridors Evans Street, Palmetto Street, Cherokee Road, Second Loop Road and Third Loop Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.