FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council is expected to give the first of two approvals Thursday for an economic development project that could result in an investment of $70 million and the creation of 47 new full-time jobs in the county.
A special meeting of the council has been called for 8 a.m. in Room 803 of the Florence County Complex at 180 N. Irby St.
On the agenda for the meeting are second readings of Ordinances No. 16, 17, and 18-2019/20.
Ordinance No. 16-2019/20 provides for an agreement on fees in lieu of taxes with a company currently identified as "Project 4000-3." However, the company involved is described as a Delaware limited liability company in the ordinance.
Companies involved in economic development projects being approved by the council do not have to be identified by name until the third reading. For Project 4000-3, third reading could come as early as the council meeting scheduled for Feb. 20.
According to the ordinance, the company involved in the project plans to establish a manufacturing facility in the county which will result in an investment of approximately $70 million and the creation of 47 new full-time jobs.
The ordinance describes a three-step formula to determine the company's tax liability. That formula involves determining the value of the property, using an assessment ratio of 6%, and millage rate of 347.1 mills for the length of the agreement.
Florence County also agrees that all qualifying capital expenses of the company during the 30-year agreement will result in infrastructure credits of 90% in the first three years of the agreement, credits of 50% in the fourth through ninth years, and 25% for the remainder of the agreement.
Ordinance No. 17-2019/20 amends a joint county industrial park agreement between Florence County and Marion County to include unspecified Florence County property related to Project 4000-3.
Ordinance No. 18-2019/20 provides for the issuance and sale of up to $22 million in general obligation bonds for unspecified economic development projects.
A document related to the bond issue indicates that the council has been advised that a need exists for certain economic development projects including purchases of real property, infrastructure, and buildings.
A public hearing is also scheduled for the bond ordinance.
All three ordinances were introduced at the Florence County Council meeting in January. One of the documents included in the full agenda indicates that at least one of the three will be up for third reading at the Feb. 20 meeting of the council.
The council is also expected to approve the appointment of Jeff Humphries to represent Council District 2 on the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
An executive session to discuss economic development is also listed on the agenda.
