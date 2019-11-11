FLORENCE – The Pee Dee Kiwanis Club celebrated Veterans Day with speakers from the Florence National Cemetery, induction of a new member and the presentation of a gift card to the winner of a cruise in the club’s recent fundraiser.
In 1865, the Florence cemetery was designated a national cemetery. The first buried in the cemetery were approximately 2,500 unknown soldiers of the Civil War, said Marvin Henderson, outreach program coordinator for the Florence National Cemetery. Henderson is a Marine Corps veteran.
He said in 1863, the Civil War was going on, and Union prisoners from Georgia were transported to Florence, including a woman who was posing as a man to be near her Union soldier husband. He said approximately six months after the prisoners came to Florence, roughly 2,500 of them died. They are buried in unmarked graves in the cemetery, he said.
Henderson said veterans, their wives and children up to college age and special needs children are buried in the cemetery.
The cemetery serves more than 20,000 veterans in South Carolina. More than 300 burials are conducted each year.
Henderson said there is nothing worse than having to watch a veteran who committed suicide being laid to rest.
Carolyn Howard, director of the Florence National Cemetery, said they have buried 14 suicide victims since the end of 2018. She and Henderson said something needs to be done to prevent these suicides.
Howard, originally from Hawaii, said she grew up in a military family. She has worked at 12 different cemeteries.
She said Florence National Cemetery is a perpetual care cemetery, meaning those buried there will be taken care of permanently.
Howard and Henderson also shared information about the Veterans Honor Guard, which is made up of volunteers.
On Dec. 14, Christmas wreaths will be placed at the grave sites, Henderson said.
Andrew Chaplin was inducted into the Pee Dee Kiwanis Club at the beginning of the meeting.
Nicole Echols, winner of the $2,500 Carnival Cruise gift card, was presented the card at the meeting. Her name was drawn at the recent South Carolina Pecan Festival in downtown Florence.
Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to help children through various charities the Kiwanis Club supports. One of the club’s major projects is the Terrific Kids program in elementary schools.
Echols said she is very excited and can’t wait to take a cruise with her family. She said she purchased the winning ticket at one of the club’s meeting where she was the guest speaker talking about Harvest Hope Food Bank. She is the new executive director of Harvest Hope Food Bank.
This was the first time a cruise was given as the prize, said John Brand, club secretary. The club has in the previous three drawings given away a golf cart on two occasions and a zero-turn lawn mower.
Brand said the golf cart years raised the most money for the club, and the club probably will give another golf cart away in 2020.
The club’s next fundraiser will be a pancake supper on March 5 at the First Presbyterian Church in Florence, Brand said.
Shane Gebhards is the president of the Pee Dee Kiwanis Club. The club meets at noon every Monday in the back of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce building.
