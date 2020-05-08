FLORENCE, S.C. — An east Florence County resident suffered smoke inhalation, two of his dogs died and his home was destroyed in a fire Friday afternoon.
Windy Hill firefighters responded about 1:10 p.m. to a mobile home at 628 N. Fire Tower Road and arrived to find the front half of the home on fire, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
Firefighters launched an interior attack on the fire but had to back out after the mobile home became structurally unsafe, he said.
The resident told firefighters the blaze started as a cooking fire. He escaped the home but went back in to try to rescue his dogs, DeLung said.
Medics with Florence County EMS treated him at the scene.
No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Howe Springs firefighters and medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.
