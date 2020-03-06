FLORENCE, S.C. — Alexis Lauricella, director of the Erikson Institute’s Technology in Early Childhood Center, will come to Florence to speak on how media and technology can influence child development.
Lauricella is coming to Florence through The School Foundation’s School Readiness Ambassadors program.
Lauricella will speak about how technology can be used to best support learning.
There will be several opportunities for the public to hear Lauricella speak, including:
- 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Child Development Center at Woods Road. There will be a presentation to playgroup parents that is open to the public.
- 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Child Development Center at R.N. Beck. There will be a presentation to child-care providers. Three hours of child-care credit will be given to child-care providers. A light supper will be served.
- 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room. There will be a presentation to parents. Registration is required. There are only 50 spots. Refreshments will be served.
- 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Child Development Center at Woods Road. There will be a presentation to playgroup parents. The public is welcome to attend.
To register for the parent presentation at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, contact Debbie Hyler, executive director of The School Foundation, by email at dhyler@theschoolfoundation.org or by phone 843-260-8692.
